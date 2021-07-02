Lukashenko Instructs Border Forces to Close Belarus' Border With Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday instructed the country's border forces to fully close the Belarusian border with Ukraine from where a "huge amount of weapons" comes from

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday instructed the country's border forces to fully close the Belarusian border with Ukraine from where a "huge amount of weapons" comes from.

"A huge amount of weapons comes from Ukraine to Belarus.

Therefore, I instructed the border troops to completely close the border with Ukraine," Lukashenko said in his speech dedicated to the Belarusian independence day, as quoted by the state-run Belta broadcaster.