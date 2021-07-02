UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Instructs Border Forces To Close Belarus' Border With Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:33 PM

Lukashenko Instructs Border Forces to Close Belarus' Border With Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday instructed the country's border forces to fully close the Belarusian border with Ukraine from where a "huge amount of weapons" comes from

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday instructed the country's border forces to fully close the Belarusian border with Ukraine from where a "huge amount of weapons" comes from.

"A huge amount of weapons comes from Ukraine to Belarus.

Therefore, I instructed the border troops to completely close the border with Ukraine," Lukashenko said in his speech dedicated to the Belarusian independence day, as quoted by the state-run Belta broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Independence Belarus Border From

Recent Stories

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 2 ..

23 seconds ago

Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine on July 5 ..

25 seconds ago

US Defense Official Discusses Russia, China With L ..

27 seconds ago

Western Countries, Ukraine Connected to Terrorist ..

28 seconds ago

US Used Lying Witness in Assange Case 'Out of Shee ..

6 minutes ago

Western Provocations Aimed at Undermining Belarusi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.