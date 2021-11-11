Lukashenko Instructs Defense Ministry, KGB to Control Movement of NATO Troops

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday instructed the Defense Ministry, the State Security Committee (KGB) and the border forces to control the movement of NATO and Polish troops.

"The Ministry of Defense, the KGB, the border troops are to ensure control over the movement of NATO and Polish troops.

You see that 15,000 servicemen, tanks, armored vehicles, helicopters have already flown with planes. They pulled up to our border, moreover, insolently, without warning anyone," Lukashenko said during a government meeting, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The president also said that there is a dangerous tendency related to attempts to transfer weapons and ammunition to the migrant camp near the border to provoke a conflict, according to Belta.