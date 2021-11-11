UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Instructs Defense Ministry, KGB To Control Movement Of NATO Troops

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Lukashenko Instructs Defense Ministry, KGB to Control Movement of NATO Troops

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday instructed the Defense Ministry, the State Security Committee (KGB) and the border forces to control the movement of NATO and Polish troops.

"The Ministry of Defense, the KGB, the border troops are to ensure control over the movement of NATO and Polish troops.

You see that 15,000 servicemen, tanks, armored vehicles, helicopters have already flown with planes. They pulled up to our border, moreover, insolently, without warning anyone," Lukashenko said during a government meeting, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The president also said that there is a dangerous tendency related to attempts to transfer weapons and ammunition to the migrant camp near the border to provoke a conflict, according to Belta.

Related Topics

NATO Vehicles Border Government

Recent Stories

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

21 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal ..

Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal Amendments With Switzerland

21 minutes ago
 Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Eu ..

Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Europol

22 minutes ago
 Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in ..

Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in Vienna - Russian Diplomat

23 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Implementing Geneva Summit Decision ..

Russia to Keep Implementing Geneva Summit Decisions - Deputy Foreign Minister Se ..

23 minutes ago
 Russia-US Relations Still in Crisis - Deputy Forei ..

Russia-US Relations Still in Crisis - Deputy Foreign Minister

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.