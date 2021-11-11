UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Instructs Foreign Ministry To Raise Refugee Issue Within UN - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday instructed the Foreign Ministry to raise the issue around the refugee camp near the Belarusian-Polish border within the United Nations and other international organizations, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

In addition, Lukashenko instructed the government to pay more attention to assistance to refugees, especially pregnant women and children.

