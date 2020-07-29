Lukashenko Instructs KGB to Apply to Russia for Explanation of Situation With Detainees

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed Valery Vakulchik, the head of the country's State Security Committee (KGB), to immediately contact Russia's relevant agencies to explain the situation with the Russians detained near Minsk, state-run news agency Belta reported on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Belta reported, citing a unnamed law enforcement official, that the 33 persons, who had been detained on suspicion of planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote, were Russians. The detention took place on the night into Wednesday. Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained near the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.

At the same time, according to the report, earlier information was received about the arrival in Belarus of "more than 200 militants to destabilize the situation during the election campaign." On Wednesday evening, Lukashenko called an urgent meeting with members of the country's Security Council in connection with this detention.

Lukashenko added that he had invited the members of the Security Council "to deal with this, one might say, emergency incident that happened tonight, you cannot call it otherwise."

Lukashenko also instructed to investigate the whole situation and said that Minsk "has no goal to discredit close country."