Lukashenko Instructs State Security Committee To Carry Out Counterterrorist Measures
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed the State Security Committee on Monday to conduct the necessary counterterrorist measures under the current conditions.
"The State Security Committee is instructed to conduct all the necessary counterterrorist measures," Lukashenko said, as quoted by Pul Pervogo Telegram channel.