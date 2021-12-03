Lukashenko Instructs to Analyze Measures Being Taken in Response to Western Sanctions

Belarus' economy is under unprecedented pressure from the outside and it is necessary to analyze measures being taken in response to Western sanctions, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Belarus' economy is under unprecedented pressure from the outside and it is necessary to analyze measures being taken in response to Western sanctions, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

On Thursday, the EU approved the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus.

Canada, the US and the UK joined the bloc and imposed sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities.

"Our economy is under pressure from the outside on an unprecedented scale and depth. Aggressive rhetoric persists. This means that a thorough analysis of the measures we are taking should be carried out," Lukashenko told a government meeting, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.