Lukashenko Instructs to Take Toughest Measures to Protect Belarus Territorial Integrity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the military command take "the most stringent measures" to protect the territorial integrity of the republic in the light of mass anti-government protests.

The head of state gave such an order during a visit to a military training ground near the city of Grodno.

Lukashenko in particular instructed the defense minister and the commander of the Western Operational Command to make every effort to "protect, first of all, the western pearl of Belarus with its center in Grodno," as quoted by state-run Belta news agency.

According to the president, the events in Belarus go in line with a color revolution scenario.

"As we expected, everything is going according to the color revolution scenario with undermining the internal political situation in the country. The originality and peculiarity of the situation lies in the fact that an external factor is involved, which is not always the case," Lukashenko added.