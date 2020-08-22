UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Instructs To Take Toughest Measures To Protect Belarus Territorial Integrity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 01:39 PM

Lukashenko Instructs to Take Toughest Measures to Protect Belarus Territorial Integrity

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the military command take "the most stringent measures" to protect the territorial integrity of the republic in the light of mass anti-government protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the military command take "the most stringent measures" to protect the territorial integrity of the republic in the light of mass anti-government protests.

The head of state gave such an order during a visit to a military training ground near the city of Grodno.

Lukashenko in particular instructed the defense minister and the commander of the Western Operational Command to make every effort to "protect, first of all, the western pearl of Belarus with its center in Grodno," as quoted by state-run Belta news agency.

According to the president, the events in Belarus go in line with a color revolution scenario.

"As we expected, everything is going according to the color revolution scenario with undermining the internal political situation in the country. The originality and peculiarity of the situation lies in the fact that an external factor is involved, which is not always the case," Lukashenko added.

Related Topics

Visit Belarus All

Recent Stories

Court acquits Atiqa Odho in liquor possession case

2 minutes ago

NAB decides to contact UK authorities for repatria ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese envoy reaffirms commitment to add value to ..

18 minutes ago

Following important news were released by APP on S ..

18 minutes ago

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleem Ullah assumes charge

18 minutes ago

Germany reports more than 2,000 virus cases in 24 ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.