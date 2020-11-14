UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Intends To Share Powers With Other Authorities Before 2021

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he planned to share powers with other authorities of the republic before 2021.

"Some of our so-called elite want to change the constitution so that there is a balance, so that there is a situation of balances, checks in this constitution. That is, it must be balanced. This is the essence. I have already started doing this. Even with the current constitution, no one forbids. So we counted 57 or 70 powers of the president, which, according to the current constitution, can be transferred to other authorities.

We have begun to do this. So that people can see. You can transfer powers. But how they will carry these powers is a question. And about some powers people will see something before the new year," Lukashenko said, speaking with Belarusian and foreign journalists, as quoted by state-run agency Belta.

Earlier, Lukashenko announced his readiness to redistribute powers in the new version of the constitution of Belarus, noting that some of them could be transferred to local levels.

