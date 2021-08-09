Lukashenko Invites West to Negotiate, Find Way to Mend Ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called on the West on Monday to come to the negotiating table in order to prevent a new global war.

Earlier in the day, London introduced a new package of trade, financial and aviation sanctions on Minsk.

"Feel free to introduce sanctions. Let us wait and see what this results in, if you do not come to your senses.

It is necessary to calm down and look how we can overcome this situation. Listen, you can unleash a third world war. Are you pushing us and the Russians to this? Do you want to win this war? There will be no winners, and if there still are any winners, these will not be you. So calm down. While we patiently tolerate all this, let us sit down at the negotiating table and start talking about how to overcome this situation. Since we can get so deeply bogged down that there will be no way back," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.