Lukashenko Invites Xi Jinping To Visit Belarus - Joint Statement

Published March 02, 2023



BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Belarus at a time convenient for both sides, according to a joint statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

"Alexander Lukashenko, the president of the Republic of Belarus, has thanked Xi Jinping, the president of the People's Republic of China, for the warm and friendly reception of the Belarusian delegation and invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Belarus at a time convenient for both sides," the statement read.

Lukashenko is paying a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2. On Wednesday, the Belarusian leader and Xi, following official talks in Beijing, adopted a joint statement on the further development of the exemplary comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China in the new era.

