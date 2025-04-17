Open Menu

Lukashenko Invites Zimbabwean President To Visit Belarus

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko's invitation to come to Belarus on an official visit.

According to the press service, Belarus' Minister of Foreign Affairs Maksim Ryzhenkov held high-level talks in Zimbabwe on 16 April. The parties signed documents designed to strengthen the partnership between the two countries, BelTA reported.

“The meeting with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa became the central point of the political program of the visit.

The delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich discussed the state of bilateral cooperation with their Zimbabwean counterparts, including the implementation of the third phase of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Mechanization Program using Belarusian equipment. Emmerson Mnangagwa received a personal letter from Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko with an official invitation to visit the country in May 2025. The leader of Zimbabwe gratefully accepted the invitation and confirmed his readiness for the visit,” the press service of the ministry reported.

