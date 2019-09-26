Lukashenko Is Sure Putin Not Aiming to Incorporate Belarus - Reports

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has voiced the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not aim at retaining power at any cost, including through incorporating Belarus, according to local media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has voiced the belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not aim at retaining power at any cost, including through incorporating Belarus, according to local media.

During his meeting with Ukrainian media, Lukashenko has slammed as fake the claims that Putin would allegedly like to keep himself in power through adding Belarus to the Russian territory, Belta news agency reported.