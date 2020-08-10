UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Leading In Belarus Presidential Election With 80.23% - Election Commission

Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Lukashenko Leading in Belarus Presidential Election With 80.23% - Election Commission

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus' incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.23 percent of votes in the presidential election, according to preliminary results, the head of the country's Central Election Commission said on Monday.

As many as 5,790,000 people cast their ballots, with the turnout amounting to 84.23 percent.

"Total of 4,652,000 people, or 80.23 percent, voted for Alexander Lukashenko," Lidia Yermoshina said at a briefing.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya secured 9.90 percent of votes, and 6.02 percent voted against all candidates, Yermoshina went on to say.

According to the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, the preliminary results are unlikely to change.

