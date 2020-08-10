Lukashenko Leading With 80.08% at Belarusian Presidential Vote - Election Commission

Incumbent Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.08 percent in the presidential vote, opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is in second place with 10.09 percent, the latest update from the Central Election Commission showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Incumbent Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.08 percent in the presidential vote, opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is in second place with 10.09 percent, the latest update from the Central Election Commission showed on Monday.

According to the commission, the turnout is estimated to have been at 84.17 percent.

The election was held on Sunday.