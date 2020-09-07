Lukashenko May Arrive in Moscow in Coming Days - Kremlin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It [preparations for Lukashenko's visit] has entered an active stage.

In general, it can truly be expected to happen in the coming days, we will provide information in due time," Peskov told reporters, when asked about preparations for the Belarusian leader's visit to Russia.