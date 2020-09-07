UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko May Arrive In Moscow In Coming Days - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:23 PM

Lukashenko May Arrive in Moscow in Coming Days - Kremlin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow in the coming days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It [preparations for Lukashenko's visit] has entered an active stage.

In general, it can truly be expected to happen in the coming days, we will provide information in due time," Peskov told reporters, when asked about preparations for the Belarusian leader's visit to Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit May

Recent Stories

From Photography to Fast Charging, HUAWEI Y9a is a ..

18 minutes ago

&#039;Salam Beirut&#039; allocates $100,000 to mig ..

40 minutes ago

S. Korea reports 119 more COVID-19 cases, 21,296 i ..

2 minutes ago

Nishtar -II OPD to go functional by June next yea ..

2 minutes ago

Test kits for both COVID-19 and flu under review f ..

2 minutes ago

US fund leads takeover of struggliung Lige 2 Caen

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.