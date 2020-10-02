UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko May Be Included In Sanctions List In Case Of Failure To Launch Dialogue -Macron

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:50 AM

Lukashenko May Be Included in Sanctions List in Case of Failure to Launch Dialogue -Macron

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union may include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the sanctions list in case of his failure to establish a political dialogue with the people of Belarus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, adding that this had not been done yet because the bloc still hopes to engage Lukashenko in the negotiating process.

"The EU calls on Lukashenko to agree on a dialogue through the OSCE, to take measures to establish confidence, to release political prisoners, especially former presidential candidates. To impose sanctions on him would have meant to justify the rejection of dialogue, it is important to involve him in this process, to do everything to reach this. Otherwise, Lukashenko may be included in the sanctions list in the future," Macron said.

Related Topics

European Union Belarus May

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

6 hours ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

7 hours ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

7 hours ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

7 hours ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.