Lukashenko May Be Included in Sanctions List in Case of Failure to Launch Dialogue -Macron

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union may include Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the sanctions list in case of his failure to establish a political dialogue with the people of Belarus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday, adding that this had not been done yet because the bloc still hopes to engage Lukashenko in the negotiating process.

"The EU calls on Lukashenko to agree on a dialogue through the OSCE, to take measures to establish confidence, to release political prisoners, especially former presidential candidates. To impose sanctions on him would have meant to justify the rejection of dialogue, it is important to involve him in this process, to do everything to reach this. Otherwise, Lukashenko may be included in the sanctions list in the future," Macron said.