Lukashenko, Medvedev Agree To Coordinate 'Concrete Work' On Energy Supplies To Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:38 PM

Lukashenko, Medvedev Agree to Coordinate 'Concrete Work' on Energy Supplies to Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev reached an agreement in phone talks on Tuesday to organize "concrete work on energy supplies" to Belarus, Lukashenko's press service reported.

"The sides exchanged congratulations and warm wishes ahead of New Year celebrations.

Working issues were discussed in continuation of negotiations with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, and regarding the fact that the new contracts in the oil-and-gas sector have not been concluded yet," the Belarusian BelTA state-run news agency cited Lukashenko's press service as saying.

"The conversation resulted in an agreement to organize concrete work on the supply of hydrocarbons to Belarus," the press service added.

