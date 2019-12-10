UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko, Medvedev Discuss Belarus-Russia Integration Agenda

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:49 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed the results of the talks between the leaders of Belarus and Russia in Sochi, the integration agenda, trade and economic issues, the Belarusian presidential press service said Tuesda

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed the results of the talks between the leaders of Belarus and Russia in Sochi, the integration agenda, trade and economic issues, the Belarusian presidential press service said Tuesday.

"A telephone conversation took place between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The sides discussed the results of the Belarusian-Russian talks held in Sochi on December 7, further work on filling the integration agenda, developing trade and economic cooperation, and resolving problematic issues in this area," the press service said as quoted by the Belta state news agency.

Lukashenko did not rule out the need to hold another meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after December 20 to resolve the remaining issues.

