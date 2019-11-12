Lukashenko Meets With Austrian President in Vienna During Rare EU Visit

(@imziishan)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Austrian leader Alexander Van der Bellen began in Vienna on Tuesday as part of the former's first visit to the European Union since 2016 , a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The meeting was scheduled for 11 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) and started promptly, the correspondent noted.

Apart from talks with Van der Bellen, the president is expected to take part in an economic forum together with President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka.

In May 2016, Lukashenko visited Italy and the Vatican after Brussels lifted most of the sanctions it had imposed in recent years against him and dozens of other Belarusian officials in a move to accelerate progress on human rights issues.