Lukashenko Meets With Head Of Belarusian Church, Calls Church Main Pillar Of State

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:32 PM

Lukashenko Meets With Head of Belarusian Church, Calls Church Main Pillar of State

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus, on Monday and told him that the church is the main pillar of the Belarusian state

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus, on Monday and told him that the church is the main pillar of the Belarusian state.

"From the first days of my presidency, I have said many times that the church, especially the Orthodox Church, is the main pillar of our state, especially now, when the world has gone mad and lost spirituality. How can the church be separated from the state ... It is impossible," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

During the meeting, Lukashenko also said that the government values "the inter-religious peace" in Belarus.

In addition, the president told Metropolitan Veniamin that the state would always back the church. In response, the metropolitan told Lukashenko that the church cannot exist outside of the state.

"And we are worried about the state. During the preparation for the meeting, we thought and analyzed how we could help in light of the current situation," Metropolitan Veniamin said.

Anti-government protests in Belarus, triggered by Lukashenko's victory in a presidential election that the opposition considers to have been rigged, have been ongoing since mid-August. The opposition and its supporters believe that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.

