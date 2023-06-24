Lukashenko Meets With Military, Law Enforcement Leaders Amid Events in Russia - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held two meetings with the leadership of law enforcement agencies and the military, Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Over the course of the day, in the morning and in the afternoon, the Belarusian president held two meetings, including with the leadership of law enforcement agencies and the military," Eismont said.

She did not give further details about the meeting or possible measures announced by the president.