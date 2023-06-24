Open Menu

Lukashenko Meets With Military, Law Enforcement Leaders Amid Events In Russia - Minsk

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Lukashenko Meets With Military, Law Enforcement Leaders Amid Events in Russia - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held two meetings with the leadership of law enforcement agencies and the military, Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Over the course of the day, in the morning and in the afternoon, the Belarusian president held two meetings, including with the leadership of law enforcement agencies and the military," Eismont said.

She did not give further details about the meeting or possible measures announced by the president.

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

17 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

17 minutes ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

32 minutes ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

32 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

2 hours ago
Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

2 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

3 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

4 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

5 hours ago

More Stories From World