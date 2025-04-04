Lukashenko Meets With PM, Discusses Upcoming Govt Visit To Russia
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin to receive his report on Friday.
“As for the upcoming visit to Russia, [Deputy Prime Minister Viktor] Karankevich was present at the talks. He was the main person from the government, he outlined approaches, raised issues that should be solved in relations with Russia. President Putin supported us on all the issues, including financial matters, oil pricing and so on. We were talking about adjusting the Russian oil prices so that our enterprises could operate efficiently.
We do not need huge profitability there. 7-8% is enough,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said, BelTA reported.
According to the president, Vladimir Putin has already given the relevant instructions to the Rosneft head Igor Sechin.
“I say this to stress that everyone is aware of all these issues. They received approval during the talks. During the forthcoming visit, we should ask the Russian government to finally resolve all these matters, because certain instructions have already been given to the Russian government,” the head of state emphasized.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker
More Stories From World
-
Lukashenko meets with PM, discusses upcoming govt visit to Russia5 minutes ago
-
First batch of China Red Cross aid supplies arrives in Mandalay, Myanmar5 minutes ago
-
Japan PM exploring possibility of phone talks with Trump over tariffs35 minutes ago
-
Türkiye-EU economic talks seen as key step to improving ties45 minutes ago
-
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April 1045 minutes ago
-
EU announces 'new era' in relations with Central Asia1 hour ago
-
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles2 hours ago
-
Protest as quake-hit Myanmar junta chief joins Bangkok summit2 hours ago
-
Russian drone attack kills five in Kharkiv2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says Iran 'nuclear problem' can only be solved diplomatically2 hours ago
-
The Kramatorsk aquarium: a calm oasis on Ukraine front2 hours ago
-
'Twins in death': killing of women students stuns Italy2 hours ago