Lukashenko Meets With PM, Discusses Upcoming Govt Visit To Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin to receive his report on Friday.

“As for the upcoming visit to Russia, [Deputy Prime Minister Viktor] Karankevich was present at the talks. He was the main person from the government, he outlined approaches, raised issues that should be solved in relations with Russia. President Putin supported us on all the issues, including financial matters, oil pricing and so on. We were talking about adjusting the Russian oil prices so that our enterprises could operate efficiently.

We do not need huge profitability there. 7-8% is enough,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said, BelTA reported.

According to the president, Vladimir Putin has already given the relevant instructions to the Rosneft head Igor Sechin.

“I say this to stress that everyone is aware of all these issues. They received approval during the talks. During the forthcoming visit, we should ask the Russian government to finally resolve all these matters, because certain instructions have already been given to the Russian government,” the head of state emphasized.

