Lukashenko, Merkel Come To Understanding On Actions To Resolve Migrants Crisis - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation with migrants on the Belarus-EU border during a phone conversation on Wednesday, came to a certain understanding about further actions, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, close to the Belarusian leader's office, said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation with migrants on the Belarus-EU border during a phone conversation on Wednesday, came to a certain understanding about further actions, Telegram channel Pul Pervogo, close to the Belarusian leader's office, said.

"Lukashenko and Merkel discussed the situation at the border by phone and came to a certain understanding of how to proceed further in resolving existing issues. They agreed that the problem as a whole was brought up to the level of Belarus and the EU, while the relevant officials, who will be chosen from both sides, will immediately enter into negotiations with the aim of resolving the existing problems," the publication says.

It emphasized that "in the same context, the desire of refugees to go to Germany will be resolved."

"Also during the conversation, the president was informed about the request of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the mandatory participation in the process of international organizations dealing with refugees and migrants, which are already actively cooperating with the Belarusian side," the statement says.

Lukashenko and Merkel agreed to maintain contacts in the future, the publication said.

