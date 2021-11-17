UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko, Merkel Had Another Phone Conversation - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:58 PM

Lukashenko, Merkel Had Another Phone Conversation - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel again had a telephone conversation, Telegram channel Pul Prevogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel again had a telephone conversation, Telegram channel Pul Prevogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Wednesday.

The publication promised to announce the details later.

Previously, the politicians spoke by phone on the evening of November 15.

Related Topics

German Angela Merkel November

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

24 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka coach Arthur to join Derbyshire

Sri Lanka coach Arthur to join Derbyshire

2 minutes ago
 Man attempts suicide over property dispute

Man attempts suicide over property dispute

2 minutes ago
 World Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese ..

World Tennis Champion Voices Concern Over Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Fate

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held to give awareness about diabetes

Seminar held to give awareness about diabetes

2 minutes ago
 IAEA denies its cameras had role in Iran nuclear s ..

IAEA denies its cameras had role in Iran nuclear site attack

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.