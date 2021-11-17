Lukashenko, Merkel Had Another Phone Conversation - Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel again had a telephone conversation, Telegram channel Pul Prevogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel again had a telephone conversation, Telegram channel Pul Prevogo, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Wednesday.

The publication promised to announce the details later.

Previously, the politicians spoke by phone on the evening of November 15.