Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a phone conversation, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Monday.

The publication does not report the details of the conversation, promises to do so later.