Lukashenko, Merkel Had Phone Conversation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a phone conversation, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the press service of the Belarusian leader, said on Monday.

Lukashenko and Merkel discussed the prospects for resolving the migration crisis and providing humanitarian aid to refugees at the border, the publication said.

It noted that another important aspect, which the president and the acting chancellor had discussed in detail, was humanitarian support for refugees through the provision of humanitarian aid.

According to the channel, the conversation between Lukashenko and Merkel lasted about 50 minutes, the parties "agreed on further contacts to resolve the situation."

