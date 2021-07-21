Lukashenko: Minsk Sees That Terrorists Operating in Belarus Being Led From Germany

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that recently Minsk saw that the terrorists operating in the republic were led from Germany.

"Recently, we have seen the leadership of terrorists operating in Belarus from Germany," Lukashenko said in an interview with the Arabic-language broadcaster Sky News Arabia, excerpts from which were quoted by the Belta news agency.

In general, he said that "first of all, the United States, its intelligence services, and not only," were behind the provocations against Belarus.

"First of all, this agenda is formed there by politicians, and the intelligence services are the executors. Because ordering the assassination of the president is possible only with the consent of the top leadership of this or that country.

The countries from which these measures are carried out, we also know them ” this is Lithuania, partly Latvia, first of all, Poland and Ukraine," the president emphasized.

"Recently, when hey attempted to commit terrorist acts on the territory of Belarus and murder journalists, we detained a lot of people. We passed these facts on to the German leadership. Do you think they have answered us so far? No. We have sent such facts to the law enforcement agencies of Lithuania and Poland. Do you think there were some actions by the leadership of Lithuania and Poland? No, on the contrary, the situation is escalating," he said.