UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko: Minsk Sees That Terrorists Operating In Belarus Being Led From Germany

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:40 PM

Lukashenko: Minsk Sees That Terrorists Operating in Belarus Being Led From Germany

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that recently Minsk saw that the terrorists operating in the republic were led from Germany.

"Recently, we have seen the leadership of terrorists operating in Belarus from Germany," Lukashenko said in an interview with the Arabic-language broadcaster Sky News Arabia, excerpts from which were quoted by the Belta news agency.

In general, he said that "first of all, the United States, its intelligence services, and not only," were behind the provocations against Belarus.

"First of all, this agenda is formed there by politicians, and the intelligence services are the executors. Because ordering the assassination of the president is possible only with the consent of the top leadership of this or that country.

The countries from which these measures are carried out, we also know them ” this is Lithuania, partly Latvia, first of all, Poland and Ukraine," the president emphasized.

"Recently, when hey attempted to commit terrorist acts on the territory of Belarus and murder journalists, we detained a lot of people. We passed these facts on to the German leadership. Do you think they have answered us so far? No. We have sent such facts to the law enforcement agencies of Lithuania and Poland. Do you think there were some actions by the leadership of Lithuania and Poland? No, on the contrary, the situation is escalating," he said.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Ukraine German Germany Minsk Belarus Poland United States Lithuania Latvia All From Top

Recent Stories

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

2 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

6 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

7 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

8 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.