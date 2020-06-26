(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will most likely accept Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation to come to Russia's Tver region on June 30 to attend the opening of a memorial to the Soviet soldier, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday, noting that the leaders plan to hod a bilateral meeting.

Earlier this week, Putin invited the Belarusian leader to attend the unveiling ceremony of the monument to Soviet soldiers who found in the Battles of Rzhev during World War II.

"Yes, [Putin and Lukashenko plan to hold a bilateral meeting on June 30].

The Russian president has invited the Belarusian president, when he attended the [Victory] parade in Moscow, to take part in the opening of the monument to the Soviet soldiers who died in Rzhev. The monument was constructed using money of the Union State. The program of the Belarusian president's possible visit is being discussed now. I think that the invitation is most likely to be accepted and that the president will participate," Makei told reporters.

Makei expressed the belief that Lukashenko's visit would be "a great opportunity" for the leaders to discuss both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.