Lukashenko Not Going to Remain Belarus President Forever, But Not Looking for Successor

Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he is not going to remain the head of state forever, but is not looking for a successor, stressing that the next president will be elected by the people

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he is not going to remain the head of state forever, but is not looking for a successor, stressing that the next president will be elected by the people.

"There is no transit of power and no talks. Our [new] president will be elected by the people exclusively," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Ukrainian media representatives, as quoted by Belta news agency.

The president stressed he was not looking for a successor.

"I'm not looking for the [new] president.

But he's already present somewhere. I'm not eternal, and I won't be the president until I die. I just want to live someday calmly, like other people do," Lukashenko said, noting that none of his three sons sought presidency.

Lukashenko, who has served as the president of Belarus since 1994, said he would be heading the country as long as people placed confidence in him and as long as he was healthy enough.

"Health and people's trust, this is what matters most," he emphasized.