UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Not Included In List Of Sanctioned Belarusians Yet - European Council President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:20 AM

Lukashenko Not Included in List of Sanctioned Belarusians Yet - European Council President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not been included in the list of Belarusians sanctioned by the European Union yet, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Michel said that leaders of the EU nations had agreed at the summit in Brussels to implement sanctions on Belarus, adding that the proposed list consisted of some 40 people.

"Lukashenko is not on the current list, but, of course, we will follow the situation, we will follow the developments, and you know we are in favor of the inclusive dialogue on Belarus," Michel said at a press conference following the summit.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels Belarus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

5 hours ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

5 hours ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

5 hours ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

5 hours ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.