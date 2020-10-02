Lukashenko Not Included in List of Sanctioned Belarusians Yet - European Council President

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not been included in the list of Belarusians sanctioned by the European Union yet, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Michel said that leaders of the EU nations had agreed at the summit in Brussels to implement sanctions on Belarus, adding that the proposed list consisted of some 40 people.

"Lukashenko is not on the current list, but, of course, we will follow the situation, we will follow the developments, and you know we are in favor of the inclusive dialogue on Belarus," Michel said at a press conference following the summit.