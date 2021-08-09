Lukashenko Not Planning to Visit Poland, Negotiate with Belarusian Opposition

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he has no plans to visit Poland and hold talks with Belarusian opposition activists who are based there, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs to go to Donetsk and Luhansk and negotiate with Donbas republics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he has no plans to visit Poland and hold talks with Belarusian opposition activists who are based there, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs to go to Donetsk and Luhansk and negotiate with Donbas republics.

"Get on a helicopter and fly to Donetsk, fly to Luhansk. Go there, this is your territory and behave there like, I don't know, some kind of an 'arrogant king', no matter how ... You say I will not go to Poland to negotiate and so on, but these people are behaving horribly towards me and Belarusian people," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.