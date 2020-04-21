Lukashenko Not Recently Contacting COVID-19-Positive Fellow Hockey Player- Press Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has not recently been in contact with the member of his hockey team who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, the president's press secretary, Natalia Eismont, told Sputnik on Tuesday

Telegram channels have recently reported that Dmitry Meleshko, a member of the presidential hockey team, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Eismont confirmed this information to Sputnik, adding that Lukashenko has not recently been in contact with Meleshko.

"Dmitry fell ill around one week after the Belarusian amateur hockey championship ended, when all the team was on vacation," Eismont said.

Asked whether the Belarusian president has taken a COVID-19 test, Eismont said "there is currently no need to do it."

"The president has not entered isolation, he has not started working remotely, and he will not do it," the press secretary said.