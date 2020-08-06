UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Not Ruling Out Extra Security Measures During Belarus' Presidential Election

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that additional measures could be implemented to ensure safety during the ongoing electoral campaign.

Earlier this week, early voting began in Belarus before the presidential election, scheduled for Sunday. Five people, including the incumbent leader, are registered as candidates.

"It is obvious that the election has begun, the early voting is ongoing, but it makes sense, taking into consideration the experience that we have gained, to assess the situation once again and elaborate some extra safety measures for the upcoming period," Lukashenko said at a meeting on election security, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

The president invited the participants of the meeting to submit relevant offers.

