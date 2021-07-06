Lukashenko Not Ruling Out Restrictions on Transit of Transport Via Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that introducing restrictions on the transit of transport via Belarus if the West imposes new sanctions against Minsk is not ruled out.

"And if you escalate the situation against Belarus with new rounds of sanctions, you will go around [Belarus] at the North Pole and via the Mediterranean Sea," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Sovetskaya Belorussiya - Belarus Segodnya newspaper.

Meanwhile, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that Belarus will look at the behavior of partners in the EU and take measures without harming its economy when commenting on the issue of limiting transit of transport.