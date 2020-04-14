UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Notes High Risk Of EAEU Economies Devastation Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:44 PM

Lukashenko Notes High Risk of EAEU Economies Devastation due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The economies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members face high risks over the coronavirus pandemic, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the EAEU council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The economies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members face high risks over the coronavirus pandemic, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the EAEU council.

"The risk of the destruction of the basis of any economy industry and its industrial and cooperation links has never been this high. We have spent at least six years building this and the work is still not over," Lukashenko said, adding that even the coronavirus response could threaten the economy.

The Belarusian president spoke of the need to restore technology links after the pandemic and cited the example of China, Europe and the United States.

"Under no circumstances� should we take the road that would lead to the destruction of the economy, I believe," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko pointed out that the energy prices remained an unresolved issue in the EAEU, adding that lack of flexibility in price calculation had negative impact on the union.

According to the Belarusian president, this concerned gas prices above all.

"Obviously, as the economy changes suddenly the price should be more adaptable and the calculation mechanism more affordable for consumers. In this regard, I would like to address Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin so that we could look into this situation urgently," Lukashenko said.

Related Topics

Technology Europe China Road Vladimir Putin Lead Price United States Gas All Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lavrov Slams as Inadmissible Blaming China for Cor ..

22 seconds ago

Russia Intends to Share Experience Fighting Corona ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt distributes finance assistance in transpar ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's virus death toll tops 18,000: official

3 minutes ago

No corona patient in police deptt in Faisalabad: C ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to enhance loani ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.