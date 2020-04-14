Lukashenko Notes High Risk of EAEU Economies Devastation due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The economies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members face high risks over the coronavirus pandemic, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the EAEU council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The economies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) members face high risks over the coronavirus pandemic, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the EAEU council.

"The risk of the destruction of the basis of any economy industry and its industrial and cooperation links has never been this high. We have spent at least six years building this and the work is still not over," Lukashenko said, adding that even the coronavirus response could threaten the economy.

The Belarusian president spoke of the need to restore technology links after the pandemic and cited the example of China, Europe and the United States.

"Under no circumstances� should we take the road that would lead to the destruction of the economy, I believe," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko pointed out that the energy prices remained an unresolved issue in the EAEU, adding that lack of flexibility in price calculation had negative impact on the union.

According to the Belarusian president, this concerned gas prices above all.

"Obviously, as the economy changes suddenly the price should be more adaptable and the calculation mechanism more affordable for consumers. In this regard, I would like to address Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin so that we could look into this situation urgently," Lukashenko said.