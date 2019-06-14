UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko Offers Holding Informal Global Security Meeting Of SCO, UN, NATO, OSCE, CIS

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Belarus suggests to hold an informal meeting on global security that will unite the general secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), NATO, the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

The international global security system is currently degrading, the Belarusian leader stressed in his address at the SCO member states leaders summit.

"We need to use the unifying nature of international organizations for consolidating their effort in the global security sphere. In this respect, an informal meetings of maybe not the leaders but the general secretaries of the United Nations, the OSCE, the SCO, the CIS, NATO, the CSTO and perhaps of some other structures in order to discuss the matters related to ensuring global stability would be useful," Lukashenko said.

