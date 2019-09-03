UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko Offers To Launch Joint Anti-Terror Effort Of UN, EU, CSTO, CIS, SCO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:42 PM

Lukashenko Offers to Launch Joint Anti-Terror Effort of UN, EU, CSTO, CIS, SCO

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered to launch joint anti-terror effort of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and other international bodies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered to launch joint anti-terror effort of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and other international bodies.

"I am sure that creating a unified anti-terror front by efforts of the United Nations, the OSCE, the European Union, the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and other international organizations is the only proper way to efficiently counter the [terror] threat," Lukashenko said on Tuesday at a global counterterrorism conference in Minsk.

"We continue supporting all the initiatives within the UN framework. We strengthen anti-terror partnership, we exchange special information and advanced experience, we engage in creating a coordinating network for fighting terrorism," Lukashenko said, noting that the current scale of the terror threat made it necessary to launch cooperation between international organizations.

"The idea to unite the OSCE region and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region under the aegis of the Minsk counterterrorism conference is also timely," Lukashenko added.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Europe European Union Minsk Shanghai Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Asia

Recent Stories

84% Pakistanis feel that as an austerity measure, ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$58.76 a barrel ..

28 minutes ago

Belarus Has No Intention to Host Intermediate-Rang ..

5 minutes ago

Kabul Residents Protest Against Presence of Foreig ..

5 minutes ago

India's Modi to Meet Japan's Abe on Thursday at Ea ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing says it 'firmly' supports Hong Kong leader ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.