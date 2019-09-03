Lukashenko Offers to Launch Joint Anti-Terror Effort of UN, EU, CSTO, CIS, SCO

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered to launch joint anti-terror effort of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and other international bodies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered to launch joint anti-terror effort of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and other international bodies.

"I am sure that creating a unified anti-terror front by efforts of the United Nations, the OSCE, the European Union, the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO and other international organizations is the only proper way to efficiently counter the [terror] threat," Lukashenko said on Tuesday at a global counterterrorism conference in Minsk.

"We continue supporting all the initiatives within the UN framework. We strengthen anti-terror partnership, we exchange special information and advanced experience, we engage in creating a coordinating network for fighting terrorism," Lukashenko said, noting that the current scale of the terror threat made it necessary to launch cooperation between international organizations.

"The idea to unite the OSCE region and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region under the aegis of the Minsk counterterrorism conference is also timely," Lukashenko added.