Lukashenko Offers To Putin To Prepare Russia-Belarus Integration Strategy By December

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:06 PM

Lukashenko Offers to Putin to Prepare Russia-Belarus Integration Strategy by December

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko suggested on Thursday to Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve all problems in the Russian-Belarusian relations and prepare the countries' integration strategy by December 8.

The countries signed the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus on December 8, 1999.

"I'd like to make an offer. I think Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] will support it. December will mark the 20th anniversary of signing of our union treaty.

I believe it is obvious that no problems should remain after this date. We are pressed for time. What will we say at the 20th anniversary? We will have nothing to say if we do not remove all the existing issues and if we do not sign a program determining the strategy of further actions," Lukashenko said.

"I suggest removing all the issues by this date and approving the program at the Supreme State Council [the highest authority of the Union State]," Lukashenko stressed.

