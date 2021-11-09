Lukashenko On Border Situation: If Minsk Makes Mistake, Moscow Will Get Involved
Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:16 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Moscow will immediately get involved in the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border if Minsk makes a "mistake."
"If God forbid we make some mistake .
.. it will immediately draw Russia into this situation, and this is the largest nuclear power. I'm not crazy and I know very well what this can lead to," Lukashenko said in an interview published by the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel.