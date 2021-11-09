Lukashenko on Border Situation: Responding to Migrants With Tanks is 'Blackmail'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that responding to migrants with tanks today is "blackmail" when commenting on the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that responding to migrants with tanks today is "blackmail" when commenting on the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Responding to migrants today with Leopards? (tanks) I am sorry. You and I ...

understand what it is like today to wage war with these unfortunate people on the border of Poland, for example, with Belarus, and to put forward columns of tanks. It is clear that this is some kind of training or blackmail," Lukashenko said in an interview published by the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel.

The Belarusian leader also said that Minsk calmly responds to the situation at the border.