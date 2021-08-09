Lukashenko on EU Threat to Stop Transit of Fertilizers: Belarus to Use Murmansk Port

Belarus will use a port in Russia's Murmansk if the European Union as a whole and Lithuania in particular make moves to stop the transit of Belarusian fertilizers, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarus will use a port in Russia's Murmansk if the European Union as a whole and Lithuania in particular make moves to stop the transit of Belarusian fertilizers, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"Now they want to hit [shoot themselves] in the head: to close ports for us which we use to load our chemical and potash fertilizers. Listen, we will deliver these volumes, load them in Murmansk, this is not an issue. And via the northern sea route, we will deliver by the shortest route to China, this is our main market, and to India. Please shoot in the head," Lukashenko said during The Big Conversation with the President event, broadcast by Belarusian tv channels.