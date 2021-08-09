Lukashenko on His Resignation: It Will Happen Soon, No Need to Play Guessing Game

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he may resign very soon but there is no need to play a guessing game.

"No need to guess when Lukashenko will resign, very soon," the Belarusian president said during the Big Conversation press conference.

The president added that he sees over a dozen of people who could become president in the future as they are devoted to Belarus just like him.