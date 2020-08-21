Lukashenko On Macron's Mediation Offer: Let Me Help You With Yellow Vests FIrst
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:16 PM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron's offer of mediating with protesters and suggested that he could help Macron with the Yellow Vest protests in France first
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron's offer of mediating with protesters and suggested that he could help Macron with the Yellow Vest protests in France first.
"Macron wants to be a mediator in talks in Belarus. Let me go there first and be a mediator between the yellow vests and Macron. The situation there is God forbid," Lukashenko said according to a video published on social networks.