MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron's offer of mediating with protesters and suggested that he could help Macron with the Yellow Vest protests in France first.

"Macron wants to be a mediator in talks in Belarus. Let me go there first and be a mediator between the yellow vests and Macron. The situation there is God forbid," Lukashenko said according to a video published on social networks.