UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko On Macron's Mediation Offer: Let Me Help You With Yellow Vests FIrst

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:16 PM

Lukashenko on Macron's Mediation Offer: Let Me Help You With Yellow Vests FIrst

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron's offer of mediating with protesters and suggested that he could help Macron with the Yellow Vest protests in France first

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron's offer of mediating with protesters and suggested that he could help Macron with the Yellow Vest protests in France first.

"Macron wants to be a mediator in talks in Belarus. Let me go there first and be a mediator between the yellow vests and Macron. The situation there is God forbid," Lukashenko said according to a video published on social networks.

Related Topics

France Belarus God

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

35 minutes ago

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

56 minutes ago

UK gov't debt exceed 2 trillion pounds amid corona ..

3 minutes ago

French Gov't Slams Muslim Family's 'Barbarism' Tow ..

3 minutes ago

China sees increase in tech transaction value

3 minutes ago

Gardezi reviews two-year performance of his depart ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.