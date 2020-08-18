UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lukashenko On Opposition's Calls For Belarus To Join EU, NATO: No One Waiting For Us There

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:52 PM

Lukashenko on Opposition's Calls for Belarus to Join EU, NATO: No One Waiting for Us There

No one is waiting for Belarus or Ukraine in the European Union and NATO, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday at a meeting with members of the country's Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) No one is waiting for Belarus or Ukraine in the European Union and NATO, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday at a meeting with members of the country's Security Council.

Lukashenko noted that the opposition's plans include application for membership in the European Union and NATO. He pointed out that in Ukraine "democracy was established already, probably, about 10 years ago," but no one accepted them either in NATO or in the EU.

"Moreover, no one is waiting for anyone there. For them, and even more so for us. We will simply destroy our country by this," he said.

Lukashenko drew attention to the recent emergence of a theory about the Three Seas Initiative in the US media.

"The Baltic, Black, Adriatic seas. Russia is not there, Serbia is not there, Belarus is there. We have already been included there," he said.

"I stress once again: in the near future we will analyze these issues and tell the people about the consequences of such actions. But today you see how coordinated is what they are trying to throw at us inside the country. Re-elections, chaos and so on, strikes at enterprises. civil servants, military, police, media. We all see this, we do not calm down," he concluded.

Related Topics

NATO Police Ukraine Russia Democracy European Union Belarus Serbia Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

China Construction Bank celebrates listing two gre ..

11 minutes ago

New coronavirus screening centre opens in Fujairah

11 minutes ago

ECOWAS bloc urges Mali soldiers to 'return to barr ..

4 minutes ago

US, Russia Conducted 'Valuable' Arms Control Negot ..

4 minutes ago

KP assembly outranks others in legislation passage ..

4 minutes ago

Two Russian Troops Injured, One Dead in Explosion ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.