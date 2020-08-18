No one is waiting for Belarus or Ukraine in the European Union and NATO, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday at a meeting with members of the country's Security Council

Lukashenko noted that the opposition's plans include application for membership in the European Union and NATO. He pointed out that in Ukraine "democracy was established already, probably, about 10 years ago," but no one accepted them either in NATO or in the EU.

"Moreover, no one is waiting for anyone there. For them, and even more so for us. We will simply destroy our country by this," he said.

Lukashenko drew attention to the recent emergence of a theory about the Three Seas Initiative in the US media.

"The Baltic, Black, Adriatic seas. Russia is not there, Serbia is not there, Belarus is there. We have already been included there," he said.

"I stress once again: in the near future we will analyze these issues and tell the people about the consequences of such actions. But today you see how coordinated is what they are trying to throw at us inside the country. Re-elections, chaos and so on, strikes at enterprises. civil servants, military, police, media. We all see this, we do not calm down," he concluded.