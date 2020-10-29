UrduPoint.com
Lukashenko On Recent Talks With Pompeo: He Demanded Nothing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

Lukashenko on Recent Talks With Pompeo: He Demanded Nothing

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko refuted on Thursday claims that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had made any requests during their recent phone conversation, pointing to the "kind" nature of the bilateral relations

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko refuted on Thursday claims that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had made any requests during their recent phone conversation, pointing to the "kind" nature of the bilateral relations.

A spokesperson for the US Department of States has told Sputnik that Pompeo demanded, during the October 24 talks, that Lukashenko immediately release political expert Vitaly Shklyarov, who is a US citizen, and allow him leave Belarus.

"We have very kind relations. All things posted on Telegram channels are just rubbish. He did not demand anything, we had a kind and a warm conversation," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

At the same time, Lukashenko recalled warning Pompeo of Belarus' readiness to retaliate in case of possible aggression from Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine.

According to the Belarusian leader, Pompeo assured him "this would never happen."

