UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Orders Closure Of State Border - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:26 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday instructed security officials to close and secure the state border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday instructed security officials to close and secure the state border.

"From today, no one should be able to step on the territory of Belarus from the other side, be it the south or the west," Lukashenko said during a meeting on the border situation, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Lukashenko instructed security officials to strengthen the work on the protection of the state border, according to Belta.

