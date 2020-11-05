Lukashenko Orders Creation of Regional Response Centers in 1-2 Days Amid COVID-19 Surge

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed his government to set up regional COVID-19 response centers within one or two days amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases per day

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko instructed his government to set up regional COVID-19 response centers within one or two days amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases per day.

Over the past weeks, infections have been growing in Belarus compared to the summer. Since the outbreak, more than 102,000 cases have been confirmed across the country, including 995 fatalities.

"During the spring wave, we relied on local authorities for operational decision-making. This practice has proved effective. Today the situation is similar. Therefore, we should set up regional operation centers within one or two days," Lukashenko said during a meeting on measures to stop the spread of viral infections, as cited by the state Belta news agency.

According to the leader, local governors and his aides should be responsible for the work of these centers. At the same time, they will be assisted by the best infectious disease doctors and other specialists.

In a bid to curb the further spread of the coronavirus, the authorities also decided to temporarily shut land crossings and river ports to most foreign travelers starting November 1.