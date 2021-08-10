Lukashenko Orders Gov't To Work Out Measures To Respond To Sanctions - Spokeswoman
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:23 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the government to work out a set of additional measures in response to new Western sanctions against Minsk, his spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said on Tuesday.
"The head of state instructed the government to develop a set of additional measures against the next round of sanctions ... . We will respond as much as possible," Eismont said, as quoted by the state-run agency Belta.