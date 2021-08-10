UrduPoint.com

Lukashenko Orders Gov't To Work Out Measures To Respond To Sanctions - Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:23 PM

Lukashenko Orders Gov't to Work out Measures to Respond to Sanctions - Spokeswoman

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the government to work out a set of additional measures in response to new Western sanctions against Minsk, his spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the government to work out a set of additional measures in response to new Western sanctions against Minsk, his spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said on Tuesday.

"The head of state instructed the government to develop a set of additional measures against the next round of sanctions ... . We will respond as much as possible," Eismont said, as quoted by the state-run agency Belta.

Related Topics

Minsk Government

Recent Stories

AJK IGP takes notice of student's harassment

AJK IGP takes notice of student's harassment

1 minute ago
 Syria's Assad approves new cabinet: presidency

Syria's Assad approves new cabinet: presidency

1 minute ago
 Sindh cabinet urges NAB to remit Rs1.59bn recovere ..

Sindh cabinet urges NAB to remit Rs1.59bn recovered under VR scheme

1 minute ago
 Muharram security reviewed

Muharram security reviewed

1 minute ago
 Govt for basic facilities to people in Balochistan ..

Govt for basic facilities to people in Balochistan's remote areas

1 minute ago
 Administrator Karachi reviews ongoing development ..

Administrator Karachi reviews ongoing development works

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.