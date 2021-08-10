Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the government to work out a set of additional measures in response to new Western sanctions against Minsk, his spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed the government to work out a set of additional measures in response to new Western sanctions against Minsk, his spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said on Tuesday.

"The head of state instructed the government to develop a set of additional measures against the next round of sanctions ... . We will respond as much as possible," Eismont said, as quoted by the state-run agency Belta.