Lukashenko Orders Inquiry Into European Assets In Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Lukashenko Orders Inquiry Into European Assets in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered an inquiry into major European assets in the country, after the European Union slapped his nation with sanctions

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered an inquiry into major European assets in the country, after the European Union slapped his nation with sanctions.

"If Europeans want problems over these sanctions they will get them...

Please let me know about the biggest European projects and enterprises in Belarus. We will review their activities. The point is that nothing will be left without an answer," he told Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko at a meeting.

Golovchenko was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta as saying on Tuesday that Belarus was ready for a tit-for-tat response to EU economic sanctions.

