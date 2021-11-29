Lukashenko Orders Security Officials to Prepare Response Plan to Aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday ordered security officials to prepare a response plan to possible external aggressions but avoid provocations at the same time.

"There must be plans for any of their actions, plans for our counteraction.

We have every opportunity ... to react to their every move with a weapon. And not even with a weapon, but their intentions ... This is the purpose of our event today," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.